Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 30,229,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,816,270. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

