RMP Energy (TSE:RMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RMP Energy Inc (TSE:RMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.69. RMP Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 208,189 shares changing hands.
RMP Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69.
About RMP Energy
RMP Energy Inc is a Canada-based independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin within the province of Alberta, Canada.
