Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.42 ($10.48) and traded as high as GBX 819.50 ($10.96). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 796.50 ($10.65), with a volume of 676,012 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,040 ($13.91) to GBX 1,120 ($14.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Inchcape Trading Down 1.5 %

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,161.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,373.13%.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services.

