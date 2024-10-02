BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.09

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.09 and traded as high as C$47.60. BCE shares last traded at C$47.02, with a volume of 2,139,454 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

BCE Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.0598958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.58%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

