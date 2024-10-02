International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $657.46

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 657.46 ($8.79) and traded as high as GBX 682 ($9.12). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 676 ($9.04), with a volume of 31,526 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 681.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 657.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,387.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Biotechnology

In related news, insider Gillian Elcock bought 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.63 ($13,343.54). 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

