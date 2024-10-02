PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.38. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 23,800 shares traded.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.57.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 169,470 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

