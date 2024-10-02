Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $109.35

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €109.35 ($121.50) and traded as high as €111.10 ($123.44). Vinci shares last traded at €110.60 ($122.89), with a volume of 1,063,673 shares trading hands.

Vinci Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.20.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

