Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.57

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.57 and traded as high as C$28.23. Enerplus shares last traded at C$26.78, with a volume of 527,220 shares trading hands.

Enerplus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.65.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

