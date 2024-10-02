Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.71 and traded as high as C$8.13. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 17,072 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Exco Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$303.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.70 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1370056 earnings per share for the current year.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$25,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,975 shares of company stock worth $55,888 over the last 90 days. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.