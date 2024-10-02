Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Stornoway Diamond shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15,947,740 shares traded.

Stornoway Diamond Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$18.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

