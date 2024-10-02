Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.17

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.17 ($43.52) and traded as high as €40.97 ($45.52). Accor shares last traded at €40.78 ($45.31), with a volume of 871,749 shares changing hands.
Accor Stock Down 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.87 and its 200-day moving average is €39.14.
About Accor
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
