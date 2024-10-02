Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,722.83

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,722.83 ($23.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,798 ($24.05). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,790 ($23.94), with a volume of 91,115 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAT

Rathbones Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,815.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,728.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,901.64, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,426.23%.

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.