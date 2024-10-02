SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,788.46

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,788.46 ($23.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,906 ($25.49). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,883 ($25.19), with a volume of 4,110,950 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,201.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,903.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,793.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20.

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,938 ($25.92) per share, for a total transaction of £775.20 ($1,036.92). Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

