ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.58

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.58 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 82.65 ($1.11). ITV shares last traded at GBX 80.05 ($1.07), with a volume of 6,437,057 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITV. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.47) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ITV
ITV Stock Performance
ITV Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
