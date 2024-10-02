ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.58

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.58 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 82.65 ($1.11). ITV shares last traded at GBX 80.05 ($1.07), with a volume of 6,437,057 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITV. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.47) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.27, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

