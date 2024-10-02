ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

ADTN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 185,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,350. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $470.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 58.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,774 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,631,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 817,762 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,447,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 8,824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,257 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

