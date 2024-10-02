Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 428,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,738. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $566,009.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,393,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 43.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 116,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

