TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TATT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 14,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.88. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

