TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
TAT Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TATT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 14,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.88. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
