StockNews.com Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Sell

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.12. 611,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.16. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

