MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Trading 8.8% Higher

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. 42,074,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 9,840,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

MicroAlgo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

MicroAlgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.