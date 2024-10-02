Elrond Price Reaches $24.96 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $685.71 million and $18.21 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.96 or 0.00040781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.
About Elrond
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,470,941 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
