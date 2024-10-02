Kava Tops One Day Volume of $14.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Kava has a total market cap of $350.56 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.