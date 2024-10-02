Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $5.25 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00008574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $17.92 billion and $301.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,172.89 or 0.99942705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00054310 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,480,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,439,511.423575 with 2,529,077,258.0776887 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.44499204 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 569 active market(s) with $429,025,073.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

