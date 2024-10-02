DAO Maker Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.75 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $70.75 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00253266 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,612,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

