CyberConnect (CYBER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.05 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00004774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a market cap of $78.92 million and $24.05 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.08502102 USD and is down -14.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $34,983,059.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

