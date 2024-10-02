Catizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $138.96 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Catizen token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $138.96 million and $110.14 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,000,000 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 305,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.47057381 USD and is down -15.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $154,057,679.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

