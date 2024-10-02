NFT Achieves Market Cap of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,172.89 or 0.99942705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.