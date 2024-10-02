Hedera Price Tops $0.0521 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Hedera has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $57.47 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,478,555 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,626,478,555.279816 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05412915 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $72,616,149.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

