Arbitrum (ARB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.95 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $287.37 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, "Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

