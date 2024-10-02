VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.81

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.81 and traded as high as $24.54. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 8,046 shares.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNB. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 228,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

