Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.99

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.99 and traded as high as $22.85. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 102,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $673.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $300,363.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,415 shares in the company, valued at $866,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $300,363.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,415 shares in the company, valued at $866,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,345 shares of company stock worth $3,462,918. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.