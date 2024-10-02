CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.00

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.00 and traded as high as $175.65. CRA International shares last traded at $175.32, with a volume of 85,633 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

CRA International Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.28.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $197,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,331.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at $26,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

