Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Shares Down 0.9%

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 268,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 407,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $632.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.
Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Metallus had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.
