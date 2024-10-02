Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.85

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.29. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 25,806 shares.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $82.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 53,178 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

