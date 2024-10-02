iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 6,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.
