SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $7.25. SeaChange International shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 2,154 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SeaChange International

SeaChange International Price Performance

About SeaChange International

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.