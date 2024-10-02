Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) Shares Down 8.4%

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. 2,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Abits Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.
About Abits Group
Abits Group Inc, a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
