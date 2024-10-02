VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.32 and last traded at $71.83. 178,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

