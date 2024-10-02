iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26. 5,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

