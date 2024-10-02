iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.28. 13,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

About iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.