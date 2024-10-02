Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares traded.
Alexco Resource Stock Up 4.6 %
The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.