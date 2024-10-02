Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.84

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.84 and traded as high as $23.26. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 19,772 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $304.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 74.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSB. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 464,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 102,520 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 291,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

