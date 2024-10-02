iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.84. Approximately 3,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

