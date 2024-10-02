Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $558.32

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 558.32 ($7.47) and traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.69). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 644.50 ($8.62), with a volume of 1,223,604 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 600 ($8.03) to GBX 750 ($10.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRX

Drax Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 640.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,445.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Drax Group news, insider Rob Shuter bought 80,000 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.64) per share, with a total value of £516,800 ($691,278.76). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.