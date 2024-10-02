Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. Audacy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 4,429,500 shares trading hands.

Audacy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.

Audacy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.