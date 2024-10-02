Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.13

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.13 and traded as high as C$20.28. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$20.22, with a volume of 610,216 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.13.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

