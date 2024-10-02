Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $298.68

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.68 ($4.00) and traded as high as GBX 377.91 ($5.06). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 372.60 ($4.98), with a volume of 6,347,679 shares traded.

MKS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327 ($4.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,754.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 340.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 299.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

