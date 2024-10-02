Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.67

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.67 and traded as high as C$26.97. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$26.95, with a volume of 894,211 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$386,193.50. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$386,193.50. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total value of C$440,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,560. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

