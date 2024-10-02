Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $832.60

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 837.60 ($11.20). Informa shares last traded at GBX 820.20 ($10.97), with a volume of 2,262,319 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($13.04) to GBX 1,010 ($13.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 900.50 ($12.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,508.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 833.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 832.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,260.87%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

