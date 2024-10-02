Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 130,750 shares changing hands.
Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Company Profile
Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO)
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.