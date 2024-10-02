Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.81 and traded as high as C$6.92. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.86, with a volume of 22,449 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.82.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6916917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.